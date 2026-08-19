Press Release: SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 1 BILLION HYBRID CAPITAL BOND

SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 1 BILLION HYBRID CAPITAL BOND

Sika today successfully placed an inaugural hybrid capital bond (fixed rate resettable subordinated debt) with a total amount of EUR 1 billion split into two EUR 500 million tranches. The hybrid bonds were placed into the European institutional fixed income investor base with Citigroup acting as Global Coordinator and BofA Securities, Citigroup, and UBS Investment Bank as active bookrunners. They will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

-- EUR 500 million 30NC5.75-year hybrid bond with a coupon of 4.375% per

annum, with a first call date on February 26, 2032 and first reset date

on May 26, 2032. The bond was issued at 99.397 % with a yield of 4.500%.

(ISIN: XS3476053445)

-- EUR 500 million 30NC8.75-year hybrid bond with a coupon of 4.875% per

annum, with a first call date on February 26, 2035 and first reset date

on May 26, 2035. The bond was issued at 99.153% with a yield of 5.000%.

(ISIN: XS3476053791)

The transaction is structured to receive 50% equity treatment at S&P and demonstrates Sika's commitment to the A- issuer rating by S&P, with the outlook having been revised from Negative to Stable on Monday, August 17, 2026.

The net proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes including financing of bolt-on acquisitions and refinancing of existing financial indebtedness.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika's 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=SWBMikLTjMwImDTd95MVmpA8hjM58Vkl9G8t4fGZ8wHl9JaI84IZuoLvAij0KkK0C0DK1wUCjflhMLRRyGmOytLJIWj31UFDZFt7T1OZ0RI--S4XQEEIzfxeD3rD1XZi

The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=LImP5_xACwBuQtwWdPfoyaGa4Mc8-1ad5EIIENtKujLE0N5YYbHdOD4lTQBEkddJxs9yK-vnUbwDJ8pRezkVgB-dLR45OF5EcEKJT4Xtp00V-nq4NWFrTKAYCAZ1vHz3ue8cYx7hwTAG4lv3x-Qy7wJaPcDZPtUH_74VoGtNifA=

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 19, 2026 14:01 ET (18:01 GMT)