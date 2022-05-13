|
13.05.2022 15:15:00
1 Cryptocurrency That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Despite the recent turmoil rattling the crypto market, over the past five years, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has generated an astronomical return of 2,560%. You'd be hard-pressed to find a financial asset with a better return than that during the same time. The world's second-most valuable cryptocurrency has become a popular arena for the development of decentralized applications (dApps), including decentralized finance protocols and non-fungible tokens. And as of May 11, Ethereum's market value stood at $271 billion. But an up-and-coming cryptocurrency known as Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is gaining major traction. Let's take a look at how it just might top Ethereum. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
