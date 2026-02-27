27.02.2026 02:30:00

1 New Bullish Sign That Bitcoin Is Worth Buying and Holding Forever

Investors love to talk about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as if it were carved in stone. But, the truth is that its protocol is actually capable of being altered, even dramatically so, under certain narrow circumstances. The circumstances warranting those dramatic changes are now coming about.The protocol will get at least one major patch over the next few years, and there's a fresh sign that supports the idea of buying Bitcoin with the intention of holding it forever.Here's what's going on and why it's bullish for this coin's long-term viability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1806
0,0007
0,06
Japanischer Yen
184,353
0,1830
0,10
Britische Pfund
0,876
0,0007
0,09
Schweizer Franken
0,9085
-0,0043
-0,47
Hongkong-Dollar
9,2421
0,0120
0,13
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:16 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07:27 KW 9: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06:17 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
06:17 Februar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
27.02.26 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen