27.02.2026 02:30:00
1 New Bullish Sign That Bitcoin Is Worth Buying and Holding Forever
Investors love to talk about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as if it were carved in stone. But, the truth is that its protocol is actually capable of being altered, even dramatically so, under certain narrow circumstances. The circumstances warranting those dramatic changes are now coming about.The protocol will get at least one major patch over the next few years, and there's a fresh sign that supports the idea of buying Bitcoin with the intention of holding it forever.Here's what's going on and why it's bullish for this coin's long-term viability.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
