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26.04.2026 18:21:00
1 Reason Bitcoin Could Still Make You a Retirement Millionaire
It's easy to understand why many crypto investors are down on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. The world's most popular cryptocurrency is down 10% for the year. Even after a recent mini-rally to the $78,000 price level, Bitcoin trades nearly 40% below its all-time high of $126,000 from just a few months ago.But now is no time to give up on Bitcoin. In fact, there's one very good reason why Bitcoin could still make you a retirement millionaire.That reason, of course, is Bitcoin's spectacular upside potential. Just consider its track record over the past 15 years. During that time period (August 2011 to March 2026), Bitcoin's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is 86%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1725
|
0,0017
|
|
0,14
|Japanischer Yen
|
186,8385
|
0,0085
|
|
0,00
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8664
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9204
|
0,0001
|
|
0,01
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,1877
|
0,0141
|
|
0,15