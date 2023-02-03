1 Reason Ethereum Could Lead the Next Bull Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For many years, Bitcoin has been touted as a premier store of value and has even drawn comparisons to gold due to its inherent scarcity and low inflation rate. But another cryptocurrency might be poised to beat Bitcoin at its own game: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).In August 2021, Ethereum developers implemented the London hard fork, an upgrade to the blockchain that added a few new perks to the way the Ethereum network functions. The most meaningful change to come out of this was a new feature that would make Ethereum deflationary.Until the London hard fork, there was no limit to the amount of Ethereum that would enter circulation. And while that still technically is the case, the newly introduced deflationary mechanism will ensure that the rate at which new Ethereum enters circulation is reduced. And rather than only slowing the rate of newly minted coins, developers took it a step further and made it so that the total supply of Ether can actually be reduced.Continue reading