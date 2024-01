1 Top Bitcoin ETF to Buy Before the Crypto Market Soars 300%, According to a Wall Street Analyst

The cryptocurrency market is currently worth $1.6 trillion, and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) accounts for 50% of that total. Bitcoin dominance (i.e., the market value attributable to Bitcoin) was also 50% five years ago, though it has ranged from 38% to 70% during that time period.With that in mind, Morningstar analyst Michael Miller expects the cryptocurrency market to soar 300% to $6.4 trillion by 2032. If Bitcoin dominance stays at 50%, the implied upside for Bitcoin would also be 300%. Alternatively, the implied upside would be closer to 200% if Bitcoin dominance slipped to 38%, and the implied upside would be closer 460% if Bitcoin dominance increased to 70%.Regardless, cryptocurrency bulls have good reason to invest in Bitcoin, and that can be done in a few ways. The most obvious method is a cryptocurrency exchange like Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). But creating and managing an account may be a headache, especially for investors with existing brokerage accounts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel