|
05.11.2026 23:31:00
1 Unstoppable Cryptocurrency That Could Join Bitcoin in the $1 Trillion Club
Bitcoin remains the only cryptocurrency that has ever hit a $1 trillion market cap. Today, Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.6 trillion, roughly on par with Tesla's or Meta Platforms'.
While a number of cryptocurrencies have been talked about as potential entrants to the $1 trillion club, the one I have my eye on right now is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Here's why.
Right now, Solana has a market cap of $54 billion. For the sake of argument, let's call this $50 billion. So, for Solana to become a $1 trillion digital asset, it would need to increase in value by roughly 20x. Given Solana's current price of $90, that works out to a future price of approximately $1,800.
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,114
|
-0,0080
|
|
-0,71
|Japanischer Yen
|
176,545
|
-0,3650
|
|
-0,21
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8345
|
0,0003
|
|
0,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9135
|
-0,0023
|
|
-0,25
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,734
|
0,0000
|
|
0,00
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.