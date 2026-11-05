1 Unstoppable Cryptocurrency That Could Join Bitcoin in the $1 Trillion Club

Bitcoin remains the only cryptocurrency that has ever hit a $1 trillion market cap. Today, Bitcoin has a market cap of $1.6 trillion, roughly on par with Tesla's or Meta Platforms'.

While a number of cryptocurrencies have been talked about as potential entrants to the $1 trillion club, the one I have my eye on right now is Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Here's why.

Right now, Solana has a market cap of $54 billion. For the sake of argument, let's call this $50 billion. So, for Solana to become a $1 trillion digital asset, it would need to increase in value by roughly 20x. Given Solana's current price of $90, that works out to a future price of approximately $1,800.

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