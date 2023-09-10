|
10.09.2023 13:40:00
1 Year Later, What Have We Learned From Ethereum and The Merge?
On Sept. 15, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) will celebrate the one-year anniversary of The Merge -- a technological tour de force that was easily one of the most hyped and anticipated events of 2022 for the crypto market. One year ago, investors salivated at the thought of what impact The Merge might have on Ethereum's future price.But guess what? Ethereum is still trading under $1,650, at almost exactly the same price that it was 12 months ago. This raises an interesting question: What exactly have we learned from Ethereum and The Merge? And how can those lessons be applied when evaluating other cryptocurrencies? Let's take a closer look.Perhaps the biggest lesson here is that tech upgrades, no matter how big, do not always lead to huge price increases. This is an important point to keep in mind, based on how much hype many of these tech upgrades get. They are usually presented as major catalysts capable of sending a crypto soaring. But the truth might be quite different.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0702
|
0,0002
|
|
0,02
|Japanischer Yen
|
158,27
|
-0,0400
|
|
-0,03
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8586
|
0,0009
|
|
0,11
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9562
|
0,0009
|
|
0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3887
|
0,0021
|
|
0,03
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel moderat im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche knapp im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.