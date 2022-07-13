2 Better Growth Opportunities Than Bitcoin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Buying and investing in cryptocurrencies can be dangerous. There are thousands of different digital currencies, and choosing which one will be the next big thing is anyone's guess. Even a big name like Bitcoin might not be a surefire investment, especially as countries tighten rules around the industry (some have even banned cryptocurrencies entirely).Instead of risking your money on digital currencies, you can put your money into safer growth opportunities. Telehealth and cannabis are examples of sectors that are rapidly rising in value. You might not see your money doubling or tripling in a short period, like you might with crypto, but in the long haul, they can make for better investments.Cannabis has similarities to crypto in the sense that it's a relatively new investment opportunity that's only recently been picking up steam. Even today, many top cannabis companies can't trade on a major U.S. exchange. Multi-state marijuana producers in the U.S. are in violation of federal laws as cannabis remains banned in the country. And thus, they have to trade over the counter.Continue reading