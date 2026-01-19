19.01.2026 11:45:00

2 Big Reasons to Buy Ethereum Before the Second Quarter of 2026

Up 10% to start the year, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is starting to look like it could have a big year in 2026. In fact, the growing narrative is that Ethereum could be on pace to outperform Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) this year.The time to buy Ethereum is now, before other investors wake up to its true valuation. Here are two important reasons Ethereum could be headed for a big breakout, perhaps as soon as the second quarter of 2026.One big factor is a distinct surge in overall blockchain activity. Since mid-December, transaction activity on Ethereum is up a whopping 31%. That's a positive sign that recent blockchain upgrades -- such as the Fusaka upgrade in December -- are starting to have an impact.
