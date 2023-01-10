|
10.01.2023 16:19:00
2 Charts That Show Why I'm Buying Bitcoin Now
In cyclical fashion, we find ourselves yet again in the midst of a crypto winter. And as they have in previous crypto winters, critics and naysayers contend that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is dead, that it can't rise again, that it's a Ponzi scheme heading to zero, and that it will never recover. All of these jabs at Bitcoin have been occurring since it was created in 2009, and yet all it has done since is go on a historical run and become the best-performing asset in history. Bitcoin forces us to think about what money actually is and how it should function. Should money be inflated at the desire of any government or central authority? Is money just an idea, or should it be backed by tangible assets? What makes one form of currency better than another?Bitcoin has been touted by some as a near-perfect form of currency. Even with its volatility, which is viewed as a characteristic of new assets that eventually wanes, there is reason to believe that Bitcoin will once again rise from the ashes and reward investors who are patient and hold for the long haul. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0757
|
0,0021
|
|
0,20
|Japanischer Yen
|
142,48
|
0,5300
|
|
0,37
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8855
|
0,0018
|
|
0,20
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0016
|
0,0107
|
|
1,08
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4035
|
0,0199
|
|
0,24
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZuversicht vor wichtigen US-Daten: Wall Street-Handel endet mit klarem Plus -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX letztlich sehr stark -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Mittwoch stärker. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.