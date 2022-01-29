|
29.01.2022 15:45:00
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the $720 billion behemoth in the crypto market, and has been called a lot of things, including a hedge against inflation and the future of digital currency. But I think right now the best-case scenario for Bitcoin is that it's digital gold, or a store of value for turbulent times. Whether you're bullish on Bitcoin or not, I think the use cases for this digital currency have proven to be limited over the last few years. But there are a growing number of use cases being built on top of cryptocurrencies like decentralized finance projects, NFTs, and entire protocol ecosystems that could disrupt established industries. It's these use cases that make me think Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) could ultimately dwarf Bitcoin in their total market caps. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
