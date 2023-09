2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) remains the second-most valuable cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, trailing only Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Given Ethereum's dominant position in so many key areas of the blockchain world, it can be hard to imagine any other cryptocurrency ever surpassing it.But for the past few years, a long line of rivals have attempted to do exactly that. Many of them have been described as "Ethereum killers," due to their superior performance metrics and rapidly growing blockchain ecosystems. And two that particularly stand out right now are Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Let's take a closer look at how they might eventually surpass Ethereum over the long haul.With a market cap of nearly $9 billion, Cardano ranks as the seventh-largest cryptocurrency in the world. That might sound impressive, but Ethereum has a market cap of almost $200 billion, so Cardano needs to increase in value by a multiple of 20 to 25 just to reach Ethereum's current size. To dwarf Ethereum, Cardano would likely need to 50x in value.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel