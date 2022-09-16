2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is still the No. 1 cryptocurrency in the world as measured by market capitalization, there are plenty of reasons to think other cryptocurrencies could eventually surpass it. Before this year's crypto market retreat, the conventional wisdom was that Bitcoin was a hedge against inflation and a long-term store of value. Some even called it "digital gold." But those assumptions are now very much in doubt.So which cryptos could might displace Bitcoin at the top of the crypto heap? Right now, the two best prospects are Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL). Both cryptos offer more utility than Bitcoin, and both are innovation leaders in the blockchain industry, with promising growth prospects.Ethereum stands out as an innovation leader. The most recognizable developments of the past few years -- including smart contracts, decentralized applications (dApps), and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) -- originated on the Ethereum blockchain.By nearly any metric, Ethereum is the dominant force in the blockchain industry. For example, Ethereum is the No. 1 player in the NFT market, with an estimated 80% share. In areas such as decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain gaming, and the metaverse, Ethereum dwarfs every other blockchain in the world.Continue reading