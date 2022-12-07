|
07.12.2022 11:30:00
2 Cryptos Primed to Outperform Ethereum in 2023
One distinguishing characteristic of this year's crypto market is just how much Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has outperformed its biggest blockchain rivals. Yes, Ethereum is down 67% for the year, but have you seen how much its rivals are down? Former "Ethereum-killer" Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is down 92%, while Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) is down 88%.In 2022, Ethereum benefited from a clear flight to quality as investors fled all the perceived risky names in the crypto marketplace to focus on trusted, established names like Ethereum. So there's definitely a case to be made that many of Ethereum's blockchain rivals will bounce back in 2023 once investors regain their risk appetite for crypto. Here's a closer look at why Solana and Avalanche can outperform Ethereum in 2023.In 2022, Ethereum benefited from the hype and anticipation around the system upgrade known as The Merge, which was often described as one of the biggest events in crypto history. This narrative focused investors on the future potential of Ethereum and gave the crypto a boost in price during the summer heading into The Merge.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0513
|
0,0043
|
|
0,41
|Japanischer Yen
|
144,4725
|
1,0925
|
|
0,76
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8641
|
0,0011
|
|
0,13
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9891
|
0,0031
|
|
0,31
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,1859
|
0,0495
|
|
0,61
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinsängste und Rezessionssorgen: ATX verbucht Verluste -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex schafft am Vormittag nur kurzzeitig den Sprung ins Plus. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Mittwoch schwächer.