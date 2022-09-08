2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

By nearly any yardstick, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is one of the most important cryptos in the world. It ranks No. 2 with a market capitalization of nearly $200 billion, second only to Bitcoin. If you look at the size and scope of the overall Ethereum ecosystem, it's truly impressive.Many of the most important blockchain innovations of the past few years, including smart contracts and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), originated on the Ethereum blockchain. And now with the upcoming Merge system upgrade, it's almost impossible to imagine any other crypto surpassing a new-and-improved Ethereum.But is it really impossible? The annals of tech history are filled with examples of upstart companies that overcame similar types of insurmountable odds to become market leaders. And there are plenty of cryptos in the wings, just waiting for a chance to take on and surpass Ethereum. Two of the best are Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX). Both have the potential to dwarf Ethereum one day.Continue reading