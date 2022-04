2 Cryptos That Could Outpace Ethereum

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's hard to find an asset that has outperformed Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) 5,500% return over the past five years. The world's top programmable blockchain certainly has its fair share of supporters in the crypto community, but there are some younger rivals making a push to dethrone Ethereum's top standing. Let's take a look at why Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are two top cryptocurrencies that could outpace Ethereum over the next decade. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading