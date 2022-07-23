|
23.07.2022 12:00:00
2 Cryptos That Could Outpace Ethereum
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value -- and on its way to changing the way business is done. That's because decentralized applications (dApps) on the blockchain help users do everything from managing their finances to collecting art. This popular crypto player has climbed more than 500% over the past three years.I'm optimistic about Ethereum's future. But two cryptocurrencies may actually outpace this crypto giant. I'm talking about smaller, younger players, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX). Here's why...Ethereum's biggest problems are its transaction speed and high cost. It's in the middle of an upgrade set to address these issues. But Cardano already is faster -- and it's on its way to picking up even more speed.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison in vollem Gang: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt schickten den ATX letztendlich tiefer. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt schloss leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten am letzten Tag der Woche Einbußen verkraften. In Fernost fand die Mehrheit der Börsen am Freitag einen versöhnlichen Wochenausklang.