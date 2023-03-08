2 Cryptos That Could Outpace Ethereum

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite a seemingly nonstop series of market meltdowns and crypto fiascos last year, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) emerged as the clear leader of the Layer-1 blockchain space by the end of 2022. Fresh off The Merge, which was completed successfully in September, Ethereum now appears poised for its next round of growth.For that reason, there hasn't been as much attention as expected paid to some of the former crypto darlings -- such as Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) -- that once were touted as "Ethereum killers." In fact, Solana and Avalanche were two of the worst-performing cryptos of the year in 2022. But as the crypto rebound begins to pick up pace, I think these two could outpace Ethereum in coming years.For all of its much-hyped recent network outages, Solana remains a faster and cheaper blockchain network than Ethereum. Case in point: Solana is capable of 50,000 transactions per second, almost on par with what Visa (NYSE: V) can handle (65,000 transactions per second). In comparison, even post-Merge, Ethereum is still nowhere near the 100,000 transactions per second originally promised. To make up for its clear deficiencies in this area, Ethereum relies on a confusing mix of Layer-2 scaling solutions.