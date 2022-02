2 Growth Stocks That Are Hotter Buys Than Tesla and Bitcoin This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It may seem like every stock is crashing these days. Electric vehicle giant Tesla is down 18% since the start of 2022, and the price of Bitcoin has also fallen by a similar amount. The S&P 500 also isn't faring well, falling more than 10% this year.But there have been some stocks off to fast starts as well. Shares of both Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) are up more than 14%, even as the markets have been wobbly. What's so special about these stocks, and is it too late to jump on their bandwagons?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading