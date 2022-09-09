|
09.09.2022 12:15:00
2 Things You Didn't Know About the Ethereum Merge, and Why Ethereum Is Still a Buy Today
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) developers have successfully launched one of the last test upgrades before The Merge goes live. With the completion of the recent Bellatrix Upgrade, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes The Merge will officially happen sometime between Sept. 13 and Sept. 15. As the day gets closer, there have been a handful of misconceptions circulating about exactly what will happen once Ethereum gets its highly anticipated upgrade. One surety of The Merge is the transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. By moving to proof-of-stake, Ethereum will use less energy, become more secure, and be better for implementing new scaling solutions. Currently, Ethereum runs on a proof-of-work system that requires large amounts of energy. While on proof-of-work, Ethereum miners use high-powered computers to solve complex math problems to add blocks to the network and earn new tokens. By switching to proof-of-stake, it's believed that energy consumption will fall by 99.95% since there is no need for powerful computers to solve those math problems. Continue reading
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.