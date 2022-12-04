2 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With More Potential Than Bitcoin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the crypto market, all eyes are on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and for good reason. Not only is it the largest crypto by market capitalization, it is also historically the one crypto that leads the market both higher and lower. That creates the opportunity for some cryptos to trade under the radar of investors who are too busy watching Bitcoin.This could be the situation now with Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Dash (CRYPTO: DASH), which have pushed steadily higher over the past month at a time when Bitcoin is losing momentum. Litecoin is up 39.70% over the past 30 days, while Dash is up 8.13% over that same time period. In contrast, Bitcoin is down 16.68%. Both Litecoin and Dash are based on the same cryptocurrency technology used to create Bitcoin. While Bitcoin launched as the original cryptocurrency back in 2009, Litecoin launched two years later as a "lite" version of it, hence the name. The goal of Litecoin was simply to improve on what Bitcoin already offered in terms of faster, cheaper payments.Continue reading