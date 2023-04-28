2 Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrencies With More Potential Than Ethereum

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

By just about any metric, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is the premier Layer 1 blockchain in the world. Whether it's non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized applications, or blockchain gaming, Ethereum typically ranks No. 1. So it's perhaps no surprise that, over its lifetime, Ethereum has delivered a staggering return of 66,566.24% to investors.But there are two under-the-radar cryptos that might have more future potential than Ethereum. One of these is Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA), a blockchain that has been around since 2017 but now seems to be on the cusp of reinventing itself. The other is Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX), a former market darling that is making an impressive comeback in 2023. Let's take a closer look at both.One major reason why Cardano has been under the radar for many investors is that it has never had the same type of head-spinning, stratospheric rally that other cryptos have had. Cardano, which currently trades for just $0.41, has never traded higher than $3.10. In comparison, Ethereum once traded as high as $4,891.70.Continue reading