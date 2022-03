3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been the world's second-largest cryptocurrency for quite some time. Indeed, as the grandfather of decentralized finance (DeFi), there's certainly precedent for this market positioning.One key metric many crypto investors have turned to, particularly in the DeFi space, is total value locked (TVL). This metric is often used to value a particular network. That's because TVL directly measures the amount of capital locked within various DeFi protocols living on a specific blockchain.As many investors know, for years, Ethereum was really the only game in town for developers and users in the DeFi world. Accordingly, Ethereum's TVL approximated the entire market, until recently. Continue reading