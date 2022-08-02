|
02.08.2022 12:15:00
3 Cryptos That Could Beat Bitcoin
Valuing cryptocurrencies is difficult because fundamentals don't exist and there's no one metric investors can use to compare them. Many investors see Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a store of value, like gold, but other cryptocurrencies have more utility in payments or non-fungible tokens (NTFs), or building businesses on their blockchain. They act more like smart currencies. Long term, I think the value in crypto will come from building real businesses, not just trading assets. And that means the underlying cryptocurrencies of valuable digital economies will likely be more valuable than Bitcoin. Three that I think have a chance to beat Bitcoin long term are Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC). There's nothing Bitcoin can do that Ethereum can't, but there's a lot that Ethereum can do that Bitcoin can't. At its core, Ethereum was built to be a smart cryptocurrency with smart contracts that developers can build on. They've done that quickly with decentralized finance and NFTs leading the way. Continue reading
