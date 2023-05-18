|
18.05.2023 12:59:00
3 Cryptos That Could Soar Higher Than Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which is now up more than 65% for the year, remains one of the top-performing cryptos of 2023. However, there is no guarantee that it will continue to lead the crypto market higher, especially given Bitcoin's recent pullback from the $30,000 level and all the economic uncertainty right now. As a result, savvy crypto investors should be preparing for a variety of possible economic scenarios. That could mean expanding your investment focus beyond Bitcoin. Here's a closer look at three cryptos that could soar higher than Bitcoin in the second half of 2023.First up is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), my favorite defensive crypto to hold if you think that economic weakness is going to be the main narrative for the second half of 2023. That's because Ethereum boasts a remarkably well-diversified crypto ecosystem. While some cryptos are good at one specific thing, Ethereum is good at just about everything, from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to decentralized finance (DeFi). By investing in Ethereum, you are diversifying away some of the risk of holding crypto in your portfolio. If one sector of the blockchain world is doing poorly, there is likely to be another sector that is performing well.Continue reading
