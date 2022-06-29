3 Facts About Bitcoin You Need to Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

How the tables have turned. After rising 61% in 2021, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has completely cratered, falling 56% so far this year. And the entire cryptocurrency market has dropped off a cliff, valued at just $931 billion as of this writing (compared to a Nov. 2021 peak of nearly $3 trillion).Despite the extreme pessimism surrounding the asset class, investors should still try to take the time to understand some important information about this emerging technology, especially when it comes to Bitcoin.Continue reading