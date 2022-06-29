|
29.06.2022 13:15:00
3 Facts About Bitcoin You Need to Know
How the tables have turned. After rising 61% in 2021, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has completely cratered, falling 56% so far this year. And the entire cryptocurrency market has dropped off a cliff, valued at just $931 billion as of this writing (compared to a Nov. 2021 peak of nearly $3 trillion).Despite the extreme pessimism surrounding the asset class, investors should still try to take the time to understand some important information about this emerging technology, especially when it comes to Bitcoin.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0391
|
-0,0052
|
|
-0,50
|Japanischer Yen
|
141,486
|
-1,0940
|
|
-0,77
|Britische Pfund
|
0,858
|
-0,0033
|
|
-0,39
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9957
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,14
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,1497
|
-0,0426
|
|
-0,52
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeitere Verluste: ATX merklich schwächer - DAX sackt deutlich unter 13.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag deutlich tiefer. Auch der DAX notiert mit kräftigen Abschlägen. Die Börsen in Asien wiesen am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen auf.