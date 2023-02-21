|
21.02.2023 14:00:00
3 Facts About Ethereum
Since its creation in 2015, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has made serious progress. However, when we look a little deeper into why Ethereum was able to put up a 13,000% increase, there are three reasons the world's leading smart-contract blockchain might only be getting started and continue to reward investors for the coming years.For starters, we can't talk about Ethereum without discussing one of the unique aspects about this cryptocurrency: It is constantly evolving. Ethereum's ultimate goal is to become "powerful enough to help all of humanity," and it has a concrete and detailed road map for how it will get there.Over the last few years, you might have heard about the London hardfork, The Merge, and Shanghai. These are all nicknames given to upgrades that add new features to the Ethereum blockchain so that it can be more effective at supporting a growing user base without sacrificing speeds or increasing network fees. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
