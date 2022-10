3 Facts About Ethereum That You Should Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While the crypto market is still plunging, right now could be one of the most affordable times to invest.Crypto prices are down significantly this year, which means now is the time to invest at a discount. The price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is down more than 72% from its peak in late 2021. But there are a few things to know before you invest.Ethereum completed its latest update, The Merge, in mid-September. This update moved the network from the energy-intensive proof of work (PoW) mining protocol to the more efficient proof of stake (PoS).Continue reading