3 Green, Eco-Friendly Cryptos That Could Overtake Bitcoin

As crypto investors become more aware of the environmental impact of different blockchains, it could lead to a backlash against energy-intensive cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which now consumes as much energy as a mid-size European nation each year. Already, some countries have banned Bitcoin mining entirely, and some U.S. states have threatened to do the same. In September, the White House even published a report highlighting the negative environmental and climate effects of Bitcoin.It's perhaps not surprising, then, that some investors are increasingly on the lookout for green, eco-friendly cryptocurrencies that could one day replace Bitcoin. Three green cryptos that should be on your radar include Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO), and Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ). All three use energy-efficient, proof-of-stake blockchains, and all three were highlighted in the White House report.Since its launch back in 2017, Cardano has stood out as an energy-efficient, proof-of-stake blockchain. In fact, until Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) transitioned from a proof-of-work blockchain to a proof-of-stake blockchain earlier this year, Cardano was the poster child of what is possible with a sustainable, environmentally friendly blockchain. Cardano has consistently received praise from organizations tracking the green credentials of blockchains. In the White House report on crypto assets, Cardano showed up as one of the top blockchain performers in terms of electricity usage and greenhouse gas emissions.