3 Must-Know Benefits of the Ethereum Merge

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite falling 58% in 2022, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has produced a stellar return of over 600% over the past five years (as of this writing), easily crushing the broader S&P 500 index during this time frame. But as many cryptocurrency followers know all too well, a huge roadblock on Ethereum's path to greater adoption has centered on a lack of scalability. That is, until now. Three Motley Fool contributors discuss the benefits that "The Merge" -- which, according to Google, which is not complete -- will bring about. It has the potential to catapult the price of ether, or ETH, to new heights. Let's take a closer look. Michael Byrne: The Merge is a net positive for many of the Ethereum network's participants, as more of them will now be able to earn rewards for participating in and securing the network. By transitioning from proof of work to proof of stake (PoS), transactions on the network will no longer be validated by miners. After The Merge, transactions will be processed via staking, in which Ethereum holders can commit or "stake" a portion of their Ethereum holdings toward validating transactions and securing the network to earn a share of transaction fees.Continue reading