3 Potential Paths for Ethereum After the Big Merge

Right now, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is getting a lot of attention for the Merge, which is scheduled to take place on September 19. If this much-anticipated technological upgrade goes through as planned, it will be a groundbreaking development for the Ethereum blockchain that understandably has a lot of crypto enthusiasts very excited. It's for good reason that investors are piling into Ethereum ahead of the Merge.However, we have been hearing about Ethereum's Merge for so long, and there have been so many delays along the way, that it's not out of the realm of possibility that it never takes place. One way to think about the Merge is in terms of three different scenarios: a baseline scenario, a best-case scenario, and a worst-case scenario. Each of these represents a potential path for Ethereum after the Merge.The baseline scenario assumes that the Merge happens as planned on the promised date of September 19. According to everything we've been hearing, this seems highly likely. Right now, there is the Ethereum Mainnet (which is proof-of-work) and the new Beacon Chain (which is proof-of-stake). On September 19, these two chains will merge, and Ethereum will become a proof-of-stake blockchain. At that time, the Ethereum blockchain will become faster, more scalable, and more efficient. That's why investors are so enthusiastic about the Merge: It really is a technological tour de force.Continue reading