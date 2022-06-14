3 Reasons Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Just Hit Their Lowest Levels This Year

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Forget "crypto winter," it's an all-out cryptocurrency apocalypse in the market right now. Top tokens Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) hit their lowest levels this year. For Bitcoin and Ethereum, these were lows not seen since late 2020/early 2021. Late last night, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana traded as low as $20,951, $1,095, and $26.06, respectively. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Solana has bounced 10% over the past 24 hours, with Ethereum eking out a small gain of 0.7%. That said, Bitcoin is currently in the red, dropping another 2.6% over the past 24 hours, though still well above yesterday's lows.These incredible moves lower among top tokens many view as stores of value appear to be driven by three key factors.Continue reading