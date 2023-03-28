|
28.03.2023 13:45:00
3 Reasons Bitcoin Might Have Thawed This Crypto Winter
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which is up more than 60% this year, just experienced its best week since December 2020. While stretches like this often lead investors to anticipate some sort of correction, there is plenty of reason to believe this might just be the beginning of a new bull market. Thankfully, because blockchains are open and transparent, data can be extrapolated to show activity. Three metrics derived from Bitcoin's blockchain activity suggest that the worst of this most recent crypto winter might be in the rearview. Since a blockchain is essentially just a place for users to conduct transactions, it makes sense to measure activity by evaluating the number of new users and the number of transactions. From this angle, the simple concept of "more is better" generally applies.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,084
|
0,0042
|
|
0,39
|Japanischer Yen
|
142,006
|
-0,0340
|
|
-0,02
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8785
|
-0,0004
|
|
-0,04
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9972
|
0,0079
|
|
0,80
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,509
|
0,0337
|
|
0,40
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX springt zum Handelsende an -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt verbuchte im Dienstagshandel Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich um die Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen machen sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen auf. In Asien ging es am Dienstag mehrheitlich nach oben.