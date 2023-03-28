3 Reasons Bitcoin Might Have Thawed This Crypto Winter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which is up more than 60% this year, just experienced its best week since December 2020. While stretches like this often lead investors to anticipate some sort of correction, there is plenty of reason to believe this might just be the beginning of a new bull market. Thankfully, because blockchains are open and transparent, data can be extrapolated to show activity. Three metrics derived from Bitcoin's blockchain activity suggest that the worst of this most recent crypto winter might be in the rearview. Since a blockchain is essentially just a place for users to conduct transactions, it makes sense to measure activity by evaluating the number of new users and the number of transactions. From this angle, the simple concept of "more is better" generally applies.Continue reading