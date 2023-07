3 Reasons Every Investor Should Own at Least a Little Bitcoin

In a financial and political landscape filled with uncertainties, one asset has emerged as a beacon of hope for investors seeking a truly decentralized and resilient asset: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). With its unique attributes and growing acceptance, the cryptocurrency is proving that it deserves a spot in every investor's portfolio. While the amount of exposure will vary by individual preferences, evidence is mounting that some sort of allocation of the world's most valuable cryptocurrency is not a luxury but becoming more of a necessity. Here are three reasons every investor should seriously consider owning some Bitcoin as part of a diversified portfolio.One of Bitcoin's most compelling features lies in its decentralization, free from any governmental policies or interference. Unlike traditional fiat currencies subject to inflation and manipulation by central banks, the digital coin operates independently across thousands of nodes spread out around the globe. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel