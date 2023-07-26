|
26.07.2023 13:30:00
3 Reasons Every Investor Should Own at Least a Little Bitcoin
3 Reasons Every Investor Should Own at Least a Little Bitcoin

In a financial and political landscape filled with uncertainties, one asset has emerged as a beacon of hope for investors seeking a truly decentralized and resilient asset: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). With its unique attributes and growing acceptance, the cryptocurrency is proving that it deserves a spot in every investor's portfolio. While the amount of exposure will vary by individual preferences, evidence is mounting that some sort of allocation of the world's most valuable cryptocurrency is not a luxury but becoming more of a necessity. Here are three reasons every investor should seriously consider owning some Bitcoin as part of a diversified portfolio.One of Bitcoin's most compelling features lies in its decentralization, free from any governmental policies or interference. Unlike traditional fiat currencies subject to inflation and manipulation by central banks, the digital coin operates independently across thousands of nodes spread out around the globe.
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1019
|
0,0041
|
|
0,37
|Japanischer Yen
|
155,248
|
2,1480
|
|
1,40
|Britische Pfund
|
0,857
|
-0,0007
|
|
-0,08
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9584
|
0,0045
|
|
0,47
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5915
|
0,0203
|
|
0,24
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone, wohingegen der deutsche Aktienmarkt zulegte. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.