23.11.2025 04:29:00
3 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin Before the End of the Year
Since Oct. 6, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 25% from its all-time high of $126,000 as I write this on Nov. 18. As a result, the world's most popular cryptocurrency recently turned negative for the year, and skittish investors are already starting to bail.But savvy, longtime crypto investors know the drill by now. Any time there is a significant drop in the price of Bitcoin, it's turned out to be a smart move to buy the dip. There's no guarantee the future will look like the past, but here are three reasons to buy Bitcoin before the end of 2025.Admittedly, it's hard to press the "buy" button when market sentiment is this bad. The crypto "fear and greed index," which is measured on a scale of 0 (extreme fear) to 100 (extreme greed), now stands at 15, indicating a lot of fear. That's the lowest it's been since April, when the Trump administration rolled out significantly higher global tariffs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
