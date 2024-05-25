|
25.05.2024 13:41:00
3 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin Like There's No Tomorrow
Very few assets, if any, have outperformed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the past decade. Now, as this top cryptocurrency sports a market cap of $1.3 trillion and is in the mainstream financial news constantly, investors have no choice but to pay attention.But you might be wondering if Bitcoin is still worth buying, even as it sits close to its all-time high price. Here are three reasons why I still believe it's a smart decision to add this digital asset to your portfolio. Perhaps Bitcoin's most attractive characteristic is its fixed supply cap. There will only ever be 21 million coins in circulation, a limit that is written in the software's code. And with ongoing halvings, the inflation rate continues to decrease.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.