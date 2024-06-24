|
24.06.2024 11:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin Like There's No Tomorrow
The good news is that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is up 50% for the year. The bad news is that Bitcoin has been on a downward slide for much of the past three months. Ever since it hit a new all-time high of $73,750 back in mid-March, Bitcoin seems to have lost its mojo, and it now trades for just $64,000.But now is no time to give up on Bitcoin. In fact, there are three very good reasons you should be buying Bitcoin like there's no tomorrow.The primary factor that propelled Bitcoin to a new all-time high was the launch of the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in January. Overwhelming investor enthusiasm for this new investment product led to huge new inflows into Bitcoin, and that led to a steady surge in price. To date, more than $30 billion has flowed into the new spot Bitcoin ETFs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 390+ Kryptos und mehr als 2.800 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0736
|
0,0044
|
|
0,41
|Japanischer Yen
|
171,372
|
0,4920
|
|
0,29
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8464
|
0,0009
|
|
0,10
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9589
|
0,0027
|
|
0,28
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,3828
|
0,0380
|
|
0,46
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach ifo-Index: Uneinheitlichr Handelsschluss an den US-Börsen -- ATX und DAX schließen stärker -- Asiens Märkte zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Montag Gewinne, während sich auch der DAX höher zeigte. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Start in die neue Woche mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zum Wochenauftakt uneins.