04.03.2024 12:45:00
3 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin With $10,000
With the recent launch of new crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), it's never been easier to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for your portfolio. You no longer need any specialized knowledge about crypto to get started, you no longer need to open a separate account with a cryptocurrency exchange, and you no longer need to create a digital wallet to hold your Bitcoin.That said, you might still have reservations about investing a large chunk of change ($10,000 or more) into what has historically been a very volatile asset. Some of the most famous investors in history -- including Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger -- have steered clear of Bitcoin, so why should you be any different? Here are three compelling reasons you should be buying Bitcoin right now.Since 2011, Bitcoin has soared in value from $1 to today's price of more than $62,000. Yes, there have been some missteps along the way -- such as in 2022, when Bitcoin lost 65% of its value. But, for more than a decade, Bitcoin has been the top-performing asset in the world, and it's not even close.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRallypause: ATX & DAX letztlich etwas leichter -- Börsen in Fernost gehen fester aus dem Handel - Nikkei schließt erstmals über 40.000er Marke
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Montag etwas schwächer. Die Wall Street notiert am ersten Handelstag der Woche etwas tiefer. Zum Start in die neue Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes schlussendlich etwas fester.