03.03.2026 11:50:00

3 Reasons to Sell Cardano Today and Buy Ethereum or XRP Instead

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is a crypto project that's easy to respect intellectually thanks to its commitments to academic-style collaboration and rigor, and yet hard to justify as an investment. Although its design doesn't particularly excel at any specific task, its community remains fiercely loyal.But investing isn't the place to get sentimental. If you want your capital to compound with crypto, you need the chain you own to be a place where people already park value, borrow against it, and move it around such that real economic value is created. And that's why there are at least three reasons it's probably for the best to sell Cardano and buy one of its competitors like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) instead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
