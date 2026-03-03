|
03.03.2026 11:50:00
3 Reasons to Sell Cardano Today and Buy Ethereum or XRP Instead
Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) is a crypto project that's easy to respect intellectually thanks to its commitments to academic-style collaboration and rigor, and yet hard to justify as an investment. Although its design doesn't particularly excel at any specific task, its community remains fiercely loyal.But investing isn't the place to get sentimental. If you want your capital to compound with crypto, you need the chain you own to be a place where people already park value, borrow against it, and move it around such that real economic value is created. And that's why there are at least three reasons it's probably for the best to sell Cardano and buy one of its competitors like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) or XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) instead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,159
|
-0,0098
|
|
-0,84
|Japanischer Yen
|
182,852
|
-1,0980
|
|
-0,60
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8705
|
-0,0015
|
|
-0,17
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9081
|
-0,0027
|
|
-0,30
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,046
|
-0,0955
|
|
-1,04
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKrieg in Nahost: ATX zum Handelsende tief in der Verlustzone -- DAX schließt deutlich unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus - Nikkei tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag tief im Minus. Auch der DAX zeigte sich sehr schwach. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten am Dienstag Abschläge.