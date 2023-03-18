|
18.03.2023 11:45:00
3 Reasons Today Is the Perfect Opportunity to Buy Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is now up more than 60% in 2023 after a brutal 2022, when its price sank more than 64%. Some are calling the recent jump a bull trap in a prolonged bear market, but there is reason to believe Bitcoin's best days are ahead. Although its price is still more than 61% off its all-time high of nearly $69,000 back in 2021, a handful of metrics show Bitcoin is still in relatively good shape, especially when considering the madness crypto has gone through in the past year. Potentially the most important statistic that flies under the radar is known as mining difficulty, and it currently sits at an all-time high. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,078
|
0,0169
|
|
1,59
|Japanischer Yen
|
140,699
|
-1,0310
|
|
-0,73
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8856
|
0,0091
|
|
1,03
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9966
|
0,0101
|
|
1,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,4622
|
0,1321
|
|
1,59
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verlieren letztendlich -- Wall Street klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erholen sich zum Wochenschluss
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Auch der DAX bewegte sich schlussendlich auf negativem Terrain. Die Wall Street bewegt sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag zulegen.