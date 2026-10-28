29.10.2026 00:09:00

3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Worth Buying Right Now

2026 has felt like an extended crypto winter. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) got stuck in a frustratingly long consolidation phase. If you check CoinMarketCap's popular Fear & Greed index, it's sitting at a perfectly neutral 45, while the Altcoin season index is hovering at an equally lukewarm 55. Bitcoin itself is down 30% over the past 52 weeks and 4% over the past month, as of Oct. 28.

Despite the market's sideways shuffle, Bitcoin dominance remains a formidable 60.1%. I can see a steady institutional presence in spot-price Bitcoin funds like the massive iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT) and the newer Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEMKT: MSBT), both of which bring trusted brand names to the crypto market.

But staring at technical charts won't tell you exactly when this freeze will finally thaw. As with any other open-market investment, market timing is usually a bad idea for Bitcoin buyers. Having an active interest in the market is more important than starting at exactly the right price-chart squiggle, as long as you expect the target asset to rise in the long run.

Continue reading

Kaufen Sie Kryptowährungen bequem, sicher und schnell – mit Bitpanda.
Werbung
Marktführer und offizieller Krypto-Partner des FC Bayern München mit einer Auswahl an 650+ Kryptos und mehr als 3.000 digitalen Assets. Investieren Sie jetzt – ganz ohne Ein- und Auszahlungsgebühren.
Krypto kaufen

Newssuche

GO

Devisenkurse

Name Kurs +/- %
Dollarkurs
1,1203
0,0010
0,09
Japanischer Yen
176,191
-0,2490
-0,14
Britische Pfund
0,8341
-0,0018
-0,22
Schweizer Franken
0,92
-0,0005
-0,05
Hongkong-Dollar
8,7875
0,0066
0,07
Währungsrechner
mehr

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
24.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.10.26 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX im Minus -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende geben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen