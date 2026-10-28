3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Is Worth Buying Right Now

2026 has felt like an extended crypto winter. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) got stuck in a frustratingly long consolidation phase. If you check CoinMarketCap's popular Fear & Greed index, it's sitting at a perfectly neutral 45, while the Altcoin season index is hovering at an equally lukewarm 55. Bitcoin itself is down 30% over the past 52 weeks and 4% over the past month, as of Oct. 28.

Despite the market's sideways shuffle, Bitcoin dominance remains a formidable 60.1%. I can see a steady institutional presence in spot-price Bitcoin funds like the massive iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ: IBIT) and the newer Morgan Stanley Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEMKT: MSBT), both of which bring trusted brand names to the crypto market.

But staring at technical charts won't tell you exactly when this freeze will finally thaw. As with any other open-market investment, market timing is usually a bad idea for Bitcoin buyers. Having an active interest in the market is more important than starting at exactly the right price-chart squiggle, as long as you expect the target asset to rise in the long run.

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