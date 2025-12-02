|
3 Reasons Why Bitcoin Surged 6% to Break Back Through the $90,000 Level
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is once again on the move today, with the world's largest cryptocurrency skyrocketing off its low of around $85,000 yesterday to above $91,000 at the time of writing. Over the past 24 hours, this impressive 6% move (as of 5 p.m. ET) has added nearly $140 billion in market capitalization to this token and improved the balance sheets of many Bitcoin treasury companies, crypto miners, and institutional funds that rely on Bitcoin's price heading higher. Indeed, given Bitcoin's pivotal role in the broader digital assets sector, this is a significant move that warrants further exploration. Let's try to unravel some of the reasons behind this move. Here are the top three catalysts I'm currently monitoring. Source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
