06.08.2022 11:00:00
3 Reasons You Should Invest In Bitcoin
Out of all the cryptocurrencies available today, one stands out from the rest. Aside from being the original and most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is also uniquely secure and decentralized, compared to other cryptocurrencies. Here are three other reasons it should be a part of every crypto investor's portfolio.Neil Patel: Launched to the public in January 2009, Bitcoin is the oldest crypto out there. Its introduction as an innovative way two unrelated parties could exchange value with each other with just an internet connection and no central authority between them was revolutionary. Despite the extreme volatility many investors are all too familiar with, Bitcoin has still produced a remarkable return of nearly 700% over the past five years, easily crushing the S&P 500's performance during the same time. It may be the oldest cryptocurrency, but that doesn't necessarily make it a great investment. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the world's second-oldest and second most valuable crypto, with a market cap of $196 billion as of this writing, built itself on what Bitcoin lacked by introducing smart contracts to the mix.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht deutlich besser als erwartet: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste vor dem Wochenende Verluste hinnehmen. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich ebenfalls leichter. Die US-Märkte erleben nach den starken Jobdaten einen volatilen Handelstag und schlossen uneinheitlich. Asiens Börsen notierten am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.