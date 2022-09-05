|
05.09.2022 12:00:00
3 Reasons You Should Invest in Ethereum
There are thousands of cryptocurrencies out there, but few can match the ecosystem or activity of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). With a market cap approaching $190 billion, Ethereum trails only Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in terms of market value, and it is by far the largest smart contract platform in the world. Here are three top reasons all investors should consider getting some exposure to Ethereum. Image source: Getty Images.Neil Patel: Launched in 2015, Ethereum is the world's first functional blockchain, allowing the ability for smart contracts to be built on top of the network. Smart contracts are computer programs that execute automatically when two unrelated parties meet the conditions of a particular transaction. The need for middlemen is completely eliminated. For example, think of collateral that becomes unencumbered once a loan is fully repaid. All of this is possible thanks to software called the Ethereum Virtual Machine, which runs these smart contracts. Continue reading
