09.02.2022 14:29:00
3 Stocks That Can Outperform Bitcoin
Cryptocurrency has moved into the mainstream for many investors who are wowed by its past performance and potential to power new technologies and services. Many crypto coins come with a lot of risk, but some, such as Bitcoin, have demonstrated their worth and stability. Bitcoin is now accepted as a method of payment for many vendors as well as a decentralized store of value. Bitcoin's price has soared over the years, but growth has slowed down to 6% over the past year.Although there is a long growth trajectory for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, many stocks may offer greater potential and lower risk. Three Motley Fool contributors chose Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) as their picks for stocks that can beat bitcoin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
