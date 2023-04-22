|
22.04.2023 12:10:00
3 Top Cryptos That Could Soar Higher Than Bitcoin
In the crypto market, all eyes are on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. At one point, Bitcoin was up more than 80% for the year, as it soared to a price of $30,000. However, Bitcoin has started to pull back in recent days and is now up only 3% over the past 30 days.At the same time, a number of cryptos are keeping pace with Bitcoin's overall performance. For example, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is up more than 63% for the year and 10% over the past 30 days. And both Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) are up more than 64% for the year. Here's a closer look at why these three cryptos could be ready to soar higher than Bitcoin.All three of these cryptos are premier Layer 1 blockchains. You can think of these blockchains as the "building blocks" of the crypto industry. Once you have a Layer 1 blockchain like Ethereum, you can start to build on top of it. That means enjoying things like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), smart contracts, decentralized finance (DeFi), blockchain gaming, and web3 decentralized applications. Continue reading
