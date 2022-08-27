3 Top Smart Contract Cryptos Not Named Ethereum

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2013, cryptocurrencies took the next step in their evolution when Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was created. With the arrival of Ethereum, a new form of blockchain technology known as smart contracts would provide the foundation for things like non-fungible tokens, decentralized exchanges, and yield farming to come along. Now that it has a been a few years, the number of smart contract-based blockchains has grown. Newer cryptocurrencies like Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), and VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) have begun to leverage smart contract technology in their own unique way and should be considered for a spot in every investor's portfolio. Neil Patel (Cardano): Cardano was launched in 2017 by Ethereum co-founder Charles Hoskinson, which immediately makes the blockchain project more interesting and credible because of its leader's pedigree at helping to create the world's second most valuable cryptocurrency. As of Aug. 24, Cardano has generated a monster total return of more than 1,700%, despite dropping 85% from its all-time high of $3.10 in September 2021. Today, Cardano is the eighth most valuable crypto with a market cap of $15.6 billion. While Cardano runs a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it operates two layers. The Cardano Computing Layer lets decentralized applications (dApps) run via smart contracts. And the Cardano Settlement Layer is where transactions are validated. This innovative setup allows for network congestion to be offloaded from the main blockchain, helping to speed up transaction processing times. Continue reading