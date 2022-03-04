|
04.03.2022 12:15:00
3 Top Tech Stocks That Are Down More Than Bitcoin and Ethereum
Cryptocurrency has a reputation for both explosive growth and cripplingly dangerous volatility. In many ways, the U.S. stock market sell-off has been much more volatile. The Nasdaq's decline isn't representative of the drawdowns we've seen in individual large-cap and small-cap stocks. As an example, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) are all down more from their 52-week highs than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Here's the case for buying each tech stock now, as well as how volatility could impact your investments going forward.Image source: Getty Images.In just seven months, the share prices of PayPal have been cut by two-thirds, which has dropped PayPal from the fifth-largest U.S.-based financial services company by market cap to not even cracking the top 10. PayPal stock's ultra dip makes it look more like altcoins such as Solana or Cardano than Bitcoin and Ethereum, let alone a typical large-cap industry-leading business.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,0934
|
-0,0132
|
|
-1,19
|Japanischer Yen
|
125,6085
|
-2,1765
|
|
-1,70
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8254
|
-0,0038
|
|
-0,46
|Schweizer Franken
|
1,0029
|
-0,0124
|
|
-1,22
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
8,5563
|
-0,0936
|
|
-1,08
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.