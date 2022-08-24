|
24.08.2022 16:43:32
3 Top Things to Look at Before Buying Bitcoin
Investing in cryptocurrencies can be an intimidating endeavor. There are tens of thousands of options, making it a daunting task to narrow down the list. And while most digital assets aren't worth even a penny of your savings, the top crypto, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), deserves a much closer look. That said, here are three of the most important factors investors need to consider before buying Bitcoin. This probably goes without saying, but Bitcoin is extremely volatile, even more so than growth tech stocks. Daily price swings of 10% are par for the course. And worse, major bear markets are a usual occurrence. In 2021, Bitcoin's price fell more than 50% from peak to trough at one point, only to shoot back up. And currently, Bitcoin is off about 69% from its all-time high of nearly $69,000 achieved in November last year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Sie möchten in Kryptowährungen investieren? Unsere Ratgeber erklären, wie es innerhalb von 15 Minuten geht:» Bitcoin kaufen, Ripple kaufen, IOTA kaufen, Litecoin kaufen, Ethereum kaufen, Monero kaufen.
Nachrichten
Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
0,9951
|
-0,0020
|
|
-0,20
|Japanischer Yen
|
136,395
|
0,0750
|
|
0,06
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8444
|
0,0018
|
|
0,21
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9623
|
0,0008
|
|
0,09
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
7,8082
|
-0,0156
|
|
-0,20
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt höher -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich mit Abschlägen
Der heimische Markt schloss den Mittwochshandel in der Gewinnzone ab. Auch der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag in Grün. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Mittwoch fester. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte Verluste zu sehen.