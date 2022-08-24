3 Top Things to Look at Before Buying Bitcoin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in cryptocurrencies can be an intimidating endeavor. There are tens of thousands of options, making it a daunting task to narrow down the list. And while most digital assets aren't worth even a penny of your savings, the top crypto, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), deserves a much closer look. That said, here are three of the most important factors investors need to consider before buying Bitcoin. This probably goes without saying, but Bitcoin is extremely volatile, even more so than growth tech stocks. Daily price swings of 10% are par for the course. And worse, major bear markets are a usual occurrence. In 2021, Bitcoin's price fell more than 50% from peak to trough at one point, only to shoot back up. And currently, Bitcoin is off about 69% from its all-time high of nearly $69,000 achieved in November last year.